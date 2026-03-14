Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Holdings Trimmed by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $74.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.
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