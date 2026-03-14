F m Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $497.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average of $554.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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