HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for Innoviva Q1 Earnings

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innoviva in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innoviva’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innoviva’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Innoviva Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of INVA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.64 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 65.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 81.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a strong stance on INVA with a “Buy” rating and a lofty $46.00 price target, and published multi-year EPS projections that imply substantial upside in 2026–2027 (their FY2026 and 2027 quarterly forecasts are materially higher than the Street consensus). This bullish posture supports upside sentiment and is a key reason investors may be bidding the stock higher today.

Sector/peer disruption: news that Theravance Biopharma’s Phase 3 trial failed and the company is restructuring is moving respiratory/biotech headlines; impact on Innoviva is indirect unless investors re?price royalty/partner exposures—this is a watch item but not a direct company announcement. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several near?term EPS forecasts for INVA (Q1–Q4 2026 quarter-by-quarter cuts and a FY2026 reduction from $2.23 to $1.96). Specific downgrades included Q1 2026 (from $0.45 to $0.42), Q2 2026 (from $0.56 to $0.51), Q3 2026 (from $0.57 to $0.48) and Q4 2026 (from $0.66 to $0.55). Those downward revisions are a negative signal for near-term earnings momentum and could cap upside despite the high price targets.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin?out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research?based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

