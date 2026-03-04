NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.8333.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTST

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.0%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,197 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 788.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 513,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 249,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 955.56%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single?tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment?grade or creditworthy tenants under long?term, triple?net leases, which generally shift property?level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick?service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.