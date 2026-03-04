Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Brian Sr. Wenzel Sells 47,112 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Brian Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,082.36. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

