Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $18.23

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1538.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 269,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

