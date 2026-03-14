FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,134,000 after buying an additional 869,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 648,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after buying an additional 545,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

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