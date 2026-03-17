Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Littelfuse worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $329.75 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.59.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $1,156,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,948.56. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,037,019.52. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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