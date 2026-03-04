eCIO Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

eCIO Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,981 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

EAGG opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

