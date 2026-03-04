Claro Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

