Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $335.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $415.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.56.

ADBE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 377,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,277,941,000 after buying an additional 352,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,027,170,000 after buying an additional 414,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,228,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 611,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

