Barclays Raises RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $17.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

RXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 324,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,608. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.67. RXO has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,764,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in RXO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 34,677,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 91.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,328,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RXO during the second quarter valued at $16,949,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $11,224,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

