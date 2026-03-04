Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price target on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,965,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,006,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 313.69% and a negative return on equity of 105.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Haycraft sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 373,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,379.80. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jose Luis Crespo bought 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $87,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 307,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,156.88. This trade represents a 13.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,607,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 297,754 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Plug Power by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 388,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 49,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, revenue growth and margin improvement — Plug Power reported Q4/FY2025 results showing revenue growth (company-stated ~$710M FY revenue; Q4 revenue and a positive gross margin) and an EPS beat for the quarter ($0.06 loss vs. consensus -$0.10), which drove post?earnings bullishness. Q4/FY2025 Results

Q4 beat, revenue growth and margin improvement — Plug Power reported Q4/FY2025 results showing revenue growth (company-stated ~$710M FY revenue; Q4 revenue and a positive gross margin) and an EPS beat for the quarter ($0.06 loss vs. consensus -$0.10), which drove post?earnings bullishness. Positive Sentiment: New CEO named — Jose Luis Crespo assumed the CEO role March 2, marketed as a leader for “disciplined growth and execution,” which market participants view as a catalyst for operational focus and improved execution. CEO Appointment

New CEO named — Jose Luis Crespo assumed the CEO role March 2, marketed as a leader for “disciplined growth and execution,” which market participants view as a catalyst for operational focus and improved execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and provided multi?quarter EPS models (Q1–Q3 2026 estimates and FY2030 positive EPS), with a $7 price target, reinforcing upside expectations vs. current levels. HC Wainwright Coverage

Analyst support — HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy and provided multi?quarter EPS models (Q1–Q3 2026 estimates and FY2030 positive EPS), with a $7 price target, reinforcing upside expectations vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Asset sale — Plug Power agreed to sell a New York site to Stream Data Centers, a potential non-core asset monetization that could modestly improve liquidity or simplify operations. Site Sale

Asset sale — Plug Power agreed to sell a New York site to Stream Data Centers, a potential non-core asset monetization that could modestly improve liquidity or simplify operations. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — There was a sharp uptick in call option volume (noted large block of calls), signaling speculative/positioning interest from traders following the earnings/CEO news (could amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamentals change).

Unusual options activity — There was a sharp uptick in call option volume (noted large block of calls), signaling speculative/positioning interest from traders following the earnings/CEO news (could amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamentals change). Negative Sentiment: Wave of securities?class action notices and filings — Multiple law firms have announced class action suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs over alleged disclosures during Jan 17, 2025–Nov 13, 2025; Pomerantz has filed a suit and several firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Gross, Bernstein, Schall, BFA) are soliciting clients. This increases legal risk, potential liability and litigation distraction. Levi & Korsinsky Notice Pomerantz Filing Rosen Notice

Wave of securities?class action notices and filings — Multiple law firms have announced class action suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs over alleged disclosures during Jan 17, 2025–Nov 13, 2025; Pomerantz has filed a suit and several firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Gross, Bernstein, Schall, BFA) are soliciting clients. This increases legal risk, potential liability and litigation distraction. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing structural profitability risk — Despite margin improvements, Plug remains unprofitable on a net?income basis (historically large negative net margin and ROE) and consensus/firm estimates still expect FY losses (consensus ~-1.21 EPS), leaving execution and cash/earnings trajectory key to sustained gains.

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

