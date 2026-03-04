The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 123.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Weir Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 17.01%.
Here are the key takeaways from The Weir Group’s conference call:
- Weir delivered a strong financial year with 6% constant-currency revenue growth, operating profit up 15% to £518m and operating margin of 20.2% (+150bps), supporting a 4% dividend increase to 41.7p and 92% free operating cash conversion.
- Management accelerated its growth strategy through self-funded acquisitions (Micromine, Townley, Fast2Mine) and a strategic investment in CiDRA, creating a combined hardware?and?software platform with growing cross?sell pipeline and recurring software revenue momentum.
- Outlook for 2026 targets continued expansion — mid?single?digit aftermarket growth, overall revenue and operating profit growth, a further 50bps of margin expansion, and a planned return to a net debt/EBITDA range of 0.5x–1.5x by end?2026 supported by 90%–100% free operating cash conversion.
- Balance sheet was impacted by 2025 M&A with net debt/EBITDA rising to 1.9x and free cash flow falling to £267m, while near?term cash outflows include ~£25m–£30m of exceptional acquisition/integration costs and temporary working?capital build due to inventory and tariffs.
- Operational and sustainability progress includes a 31% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions vs 2019 (ahead of the 2030 target) and cumulative Performance Excellence savings of £59m with an upgraded final target of £90m, though safety incidents rose in 2025 with remediation underway.
The Weir Group Stock Down 10.5%
LON:WEIR traded down GBX 358 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,044. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,875 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,209.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,909. The company has a market cap of £7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Weir Group
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.
