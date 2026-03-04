Ocugen Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight late-stage progress across its modifier gene therapy pipeline, outline upcoming regulatory milestones, and review a higher year-over-year operating spend alongside an extended cash runway into late 2026.

Pipeline update: OCU400 retinitis pigmentosa Phase III enrollment complete

Chairman, CEO, and co-founder Dr. Shankar Musunuri said 2025 was “a transformative year,” pointing to development progress across the company’s programs, regional partnering activity, and leadership appointments as Ocugen works toward becoming a commercial-stage company.

Musunuri said enrollment is now complete in the Phase III liMeliGhT trial of OCU400 in retinitis pigmentosa (RP). He described liMeliGhT as a broad RP, gene-agnostic Phase III orphan gene therapy study, and said approximately 300,000 people in the U.S. and Europe are living with RP caused by mutations in more than 100 genes.

According to management, OCU400 is designed as a modifier gene therapy using NR2E3 to address multiple mutations with a one-time treatment. Musunuri contrasted the approach with the only approved gene therapy for RP, which targets RPE65 and accounts for roughly 1% to 2% of RP patients, and said Ocugen believes OCU400 could address 98% to 99% of RP patients.

The company said liMeliGhT enrolled 140 patients randomized 2:1 into treatment and untreated control groups across RHO and gene-agnostic arms. The primary endpoint is 12-month change in visual function assessed by the Luminance Dependent Navigation Assessment (LDNA), measured by improvement in lux level from baseline to 12 months. Management said top-line data are expected in the first quarter of 2027, which it anticipates will support a biologics license application (BLA) filing and potential approval in 2027.

Ocugen also discussed positive long-term three-year Phase I/II data for OCU400, which management said showed a sustained, clinically meaningful gain of approximately two lines in low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA), with no new treatment-related serious adverse events or adverse events of interest.

Musunuri said Ocugen remains on track to begin a rolling BLA submission in the third quarter of 2026, while process validation and manufacturing activities are progressing in support of that timeline. He added that planning and marketing initiatives are scaling as the company anticipates commercialization in 2027.

In Q&A, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Huma Qamar said the company was “very confident” in its ability to meet the timeline for turning around liMeliGhT data after the 12-month primary endpoint is reached. She explained LDNA is based on the mobility test that was the primary endpoint for Luxturna (referred to as MLMT at that time), and said Ocugen’s version uses uniform lux levels from 0 to 9 and is designed to capture change from baseline through 52 weeks. Qamar also said a clinically meaningful improvement would be “greater than or equal to 1 lux level.”

Stargardt: GARDian3 ahead of schedule and EU alignment on single U.S. trial

Ocugen said its OCU410ST program for Stargardt disease targets more than 1,200 pathogenic ABCA4 mutations with a single one-time treatment. Musunuri said Stargardt affects approximately 100,000 patients across the U.S. and Europe, with no approved treatments.

Management said the Phase II/III GARDian3 pivotal confirmatory trial remains ahead of schedule, with top-line Phase II/III data expected in the second quarter of 2027 followed by BLA submission. Musunuri also noted a peer-reviewed publication of Phase I GARDian results in the journal Eye, which he said supports the therapy’s safety, tolerability, and efficacy profile.

A key regulatory update from the call: Musunuri said the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) confirmed that data from Ocugen’s single U.S.-based trial could support an EMA application. He said the alignment allows Ocugen to maintain the same timeline and budget efficiencies in Europe.

Ocugen also discussed ellipsoid zone (EZ) analysis as an exploratory endpoint in its Stargardt and geographic atrophy (GA) trials. Management described EZ as a biomarker of photoreceptor structural integrity and metabolic health, and said EZ changes can occur before visible retinal pigment epithelium atrophy expansion. Musunuri said the measure is relevant to the company’s focus on demonstrating benefit at one year.

During Q&A, Musunuri and Qamar addressed competitive dynamics in Stargardt. Musunuri said Ocugen is pursuing a “one-and-done” therapy intended to address major pathways and “reset the homeostasis,” adding that the company is not concerned if other therapies reach the market first. Qamar added that Ocugen’s trial includes patients three years of age and above and is designed to represent early to advanced disease.

Geographic atrophy: preliminary Phase II ArMaDa results and Phase III planning

For OCU410 in GA secondary to late-stage dry age-related macular degeneration, Musunuri cited an addressable population of roughly 2 million to 3 million patients in the U.S. and Europe combined. He said OCU410 is designed to address multiple disease pathways, while current approved treatments target the complement system and require frequent intravitreal injections. Musunuri also said there are no GA treatments approved in Europe and stated that existing FDA-approved options have not demonstrated meaningful functional outcomes.

In January, Ocugen announced preliminary 12-month data from about 50% of patients evaluated to date in the Phase II ArMaDa trial. Musunuri said the company observed a 46% reduction in lesion growth at 12 months across medium- and high-dose groups combined versus control, with statistical significance (P=0.015) in a cohort of 23 patients, and a 50% responder rate based on greater than 50% lesion size reduction versus control. He also cited a subgroup analysis of patients with baseline GA size of 7.5 mm2 or greater showing a 57% reduction in lesion growth for the medium dose and a 56% reduction for the high dose compared with control.

Management said the dataset also included Phase I findings in which OCU410-treated eyes showed 60% slower EZ loss compared with untreated fellow eyes. Musunuri said Ocugen expects to report the complete Phase II dataset “this month” and anticipates initiating Phase III in 2026.

In Q&A, Musunuri said dose selection and inclusion criteria for Phase III will be evaluated after the full dataset is available, noting that gene therapies may require a threshold dose and may not show a traditional dose response once that threshold is reached. Management also said it will evaluate whether to restrict baseline lesion sizes in Phase III based on the Phase II learnings.

Other programs and business development

Ocugen said OCU200 has had no serious adverse events or adverse events related to the product to date across Phase I dose-escalation cohorts, and that enrollment is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. For OCU500, the company said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) intends to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in the second quarter of 2026.

Musunuri also said Ocugen created Ocucelix as a wholly owned subsidiary for regenerative cell therapy assets, including NeoCart, with the goal of financing it independently to “maximize value for Ocugen shareholders and patients.”

On partnering, Musunuri said Ocugen executed its first regional licensing agreement in 2025 with Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Company Limited for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400. He said the deal includes upfront fees, near-term development milestones, and royalties, and is part of a strategy to pursue regional partnerships while retaining commercial rights in the U.S. and Europe.

Financial results and cash runway

Chief Financial Officer Rita Johnson-Greene reported higher research and development spending year over year. R&D expense for the fourth quarter was $10.7 million, compared with $8.3 million in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expense was $6.1 million, compared with $6.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Ocugen reported a net loss of $0.06 per common share for the quarter, versus a net loss of $0.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.

For full-year 2025, Ocugen reported:

R&D expense: $39.8 million (vs. $32.1 million in 2024)

$39.8 million (vs. $32.1 million in 2024) G&A expense: $27.6 million (vs. $26.7 million in 2024)

$27.6 million (vs. $26.7 million in 2024) Net loss per share: $0.23 (vs. $0.20 in 2024)

Johnson-Greene said cash and cash equivalents extend runway into the fourth quarter of 2026, including a recent $22.5 million underwritten registered direct offering of common stock led by RTW Investments. She added that if $30 million in warrants from a prior Janus Henderson raise are exercised in full, the cash runway would extend into the second quarter of 2027.

Looking ahead, Musunuri highlighted multiple 2026 catalysts, including full Phase II data for OCU410 “this month,” completion of OCU410ST enrollment in early 2026, initiation of Phase III for OCU410 in 2026, and the start of rolling BLA submission for OCU400 in the third quarter of 2026.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

