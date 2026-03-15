Kartoon Studios Inc. $TOON Shares Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962,313 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Kartoon Studios were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kartoon Studios by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kartoon Studios by 157.4% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 122,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kartoon Studios during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kartoon Studios Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOON opened at $0.55 on Friday. Kartoon Studios Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios, Inc (NASDAQ: TOON) is a diversified entertainment company focused on creating, producing and distributing animated and live-action content for children and families. The company develops original intellectual property and builds consumer brands across television, digital streaming platforms and theatrical releases. Its offerings span episodic series, feature films and short-form programming, all designed to engage young audiences with positive messaging and educational themes.

The company’s flagship streaming service, the Kartoon Channel, features a wide library of original series such as Rainbow Rangers and Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, as well as licensed third-party titles.

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