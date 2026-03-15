Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,722 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,722 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $40,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 99,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,049,973.35. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $400,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,224.42. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,725 shares of company stock worth $3,536,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

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Five Below Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FIVE opened at $210.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $229.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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