Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nixxy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Nixxy Stock Down 0.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nixxy

Nixxy stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Nixxy has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nixxy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Nixxy by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nixxy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nixxy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nixxy

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Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc, formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc, is based in Bristol, CT.

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