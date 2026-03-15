Anson Funds Management LP Takes $4.73 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum
Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded OXY to Overweight and raised its price target to $66, signaling stronger analyst conviction and providing tangible upside from current levels. Positive Report for Occidental Petroleum (OXY) from Piper Sandler
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines explain a roughly 40% move in OXY YTD — driven by oil?price strength, Permian operational outperformance and visible debt reduction — reinforcing the narrative that fundamentals, not just momentum, are supporting the rally. What’s Behind The 40% Rise In OXY Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes OXY outperformed the energy group (?+27% in a month) and cites rising oil, Permian strength and debt paydown as drivers — a bullish confirmation for investors focused on fundamentals and cash?flow improvement. OXY Outperforms Industry in Past Month: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Intraday price jumps and above?average volume coincided with upward earnings?estimate revisions, suggesting analysts are beginning to bake in more upside for OXY. Occidental (OXY) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Broker activity also includes a Wells Fargo upgrade on the company’s equity warrant vehicle (OXY.WS), a signal that some desks see additional value in Occidental?linked securities. Wells Fargo upgrades Occidental Petroleum Corporation – Equity Warrant (OXY.WS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector momentum from rising oil and Middle East supply?concern headlines (tanker attacks, Strait of Hormuz rhetoric) is lifting energy peers broadly, which benefits OXY but also adds geopolitical volatility risk. Occidental Petroleum Stock Surges Thursday: What’s Driving The Action?
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman assigned a $54 price target (and other outlets list varying targets), showing analyst views still diverge on fair value — useful context for investors deciding entry points or profit?taking. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group
- Neutral Sentiment: Occidental disclosed a $1.20B debt tender and covenant changes; this touches capital structure and may reduce near?term leverage risks but invites scrutiny over terms and longer?run funding flexibility. Should Occidental’s US$1.20 Billion Debt Tender and Covenant Changes Require Action From OXY Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentaries warn the oil?led rally may be overextended and that easy gains could be behind the stock, implying higher near?term downside risk if oil or macro sentiment reverses. Occidental Petroleum: Oil Rally Overly Done – Easy Gains Behind Us
Insider Activity
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9%
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
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