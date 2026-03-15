Anson Funds Management LP Takes $4.73 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 250.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9%

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 218,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,228.74. The trade was a 2.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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