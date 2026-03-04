OFS Capital Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) reported fourth-quarter 2025 net investment income (NII) of $0.20 per share, down from $0.22 per share in the prior quarter, management said on the company’s earnings conference call. Executives attributed the decline primarily to a lower net interest margin, driven in part by higher interest rates on new unsecured notes used to refinance existing debt that had been issued in a “historically low interest rate environment.” Management also cited the impact of the Federal Reserve’s benchmark rate reductions on the company’s predominantly floating-rate loan portfolio.

Quarterly results and dividend

Chief Executive Officer Bilal Rashid said NII totaled $0.20 per share for the quarter. Chief Financial Officer Kyle Spina added that NII was $2.7 million, with a $1.2 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in total investment income partially offset by a $937,000 decline in total expenses.

Net asset value decline and portfolio marks

The company maintained its quarterly distribution at $0.17 per share for the first quarter of 2026. Spina said the distribution rate represented a 14.3% annualized yield based on the market price of the company’s common stock as of quarter end.

Net asset value (NAV) fell to $9.19 per share at Dec. 31 from $10.17 per share in the prior quarter. Rashid said the decline was primarily due to additional markdowns on “a couple of non-performing loans.” He also noted unrealized depreciation on the company’s CLO equity holdings tied to spread tightening in underlying loan collateral.

Spina said NAV per share declined by $0.98, or about 10%, and that the fair value declines were most pronounced in a few loans performing below expectations. He also discussed valuation movement in the CLO equity book, noting net unrealized appreciation totaling $3.2 million attributable to spread tightening and underlying loan collateral.

Credit quality, non-accruals, and portfolio positioning

Management characterized the credit portfolio as stable overall. During the quarter, the company placed one loan on non-accrual status, representing 1.2% of the total portfolio at fair value, while another loan was returned to accrual status following a restructuring transaction, representing 1.1% of the portfolio at fair value. Spina said the number of issuers on non-accrual was unchanged quarter-over-quarter and added that after quarter end the company exited one long-time non-accrual loan for a partial recovery.

Rashid and Spina emphasized the company’s focus on senior secured lending and diversification. Rashid said the loan portfolio was entirely composed of first lien and second lien senior secured loans, with 95% in first lien positions based on fair value. Spina added that 100% of the loan portfolio was senior secured at quarter end.

Spina provided additional portfolio details, including composition, scale, and yields:

Investments in 57 unique issuers totaling $342.0 million at fair value at quarter end.

Based on amortized cost, the portfolio consisted of approximately 65% senior secured loans, 24% structured finance securities, and 11% equity securities.

$13.2 million of unfunded commitments to portfolio companies at quarter end, with management focused on add-on opportunities for existing issuers.

Weighted average performing investment income yield on the interest-bearing portfolio increased to 13.5%, up about 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to higher earned yields on structured finance securities following certain deal reset transactions.

Balance sheet actions and debt maturities

Management highlighted several financing transactions aimed at extending maturities and reducing leverage. Rashid said the company extended its debt profile so the earliest remaining maturity is now in 2028, and it reduced total debt by $18.8 million during the quarter.

Spina detailed the company’s debt-related activity, including repayment of unsecured notes and facility refinancings. The company repaid $15 million of its 4.75% unsecured notes in late December and completed the remaining $16 million redemption in early February, fully repaying notes that had been scheduled to mature in February 2026.

In early January, the company extended the maturity of its $25 million Banc of California credit facility to February 2028. Spina also said the company entered into a new credit facility with Natixis, providing borrowings of up to $80 million and featuring a three-year reinvestment period and a five-year maturity. He noted the coupon interest rate on the new financing was 30 basis points tighter than the prior BNP facility, which was fully repaid in connection with the Natixis closing. After these transactions, Spina said the earliest maturity now stands at February 2028.

At quarter end, the company’s regulatory asset coverage ratio was 156%, down one percentage point from the prior quarter, according to Spina.

Fansteel monetization efforts and rate outlook

Rashid said management remains focused on improving NII over the long term, including pursuing monetization of the company’s minority equity position in Fansteel, described as the largest portfolio position with a fair value of approximately $79.4 million at quarter end. Rashid said the company is encouraged by Fansteel’s operational momentum and believes a successful exit could improve NII and reduce portfolio concentration, while stressing the importance of balancing timing and realization value to maximize returns.

Rashid said the company’s initial investment in Fansteel was $200,000 in 2014 and that the position has generated approximately $4.2 million in distributions to date, representing roughly a 19-times return on cost.

Looking ahead, management discussed the implications of interest rate moves for earnings. Rashid noted the Fed held rates steady in January after three cuts in 2025, with the potential for further reductions. Because most of the loan portfolio is floating rate, he said additional cuts could pressure NII, although lower rates could also reduce interest burdens on portfolio companies and improve their cash flows.

Spina said the company anticipates further net interest margin compression due to lower reference rates following the Fed’s aggregate 50 basis point cuts in the fourth quarter of 2025, and he referenced 175 basis points of cumulative rate cuts since September 2024. He also cited margin compression following partial redemption activity related to the February 2026 unsecured notes earlier in 2025.

The call concluded without any questions during the Q&A session.

About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company’s investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

