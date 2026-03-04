Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Frontline, Viking, and Almonty Industries are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies involved in maritime transport and related services — for example container and tanker lines, dry?bulk carriers, shipowners and port operators — whose revenue comes from carrying cargo or chartering vessels. Their prices are typically cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight/charter rates, fuel costs and fleet supply, so they can fluctuate substantially with changes in the shipping market and broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.
Frontline (FRO)
Viking (VIK)
Almonty Industries (ALM)
Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.
