Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Kingstone Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Kingstone Companies worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingstone Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kingstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of KINS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $231.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Kingstone Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small?commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

