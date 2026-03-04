Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $33.40 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $33,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.6%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.