Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 10,150 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.46. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 398,257 shares of company stock worth $41,001,365 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

