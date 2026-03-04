Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 2.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENI. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 360.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 55,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $40.90.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

