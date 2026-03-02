Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 634.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.80 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

