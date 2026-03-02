Reviewing American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) & Its Competitors

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s competitors have a beta of 1.85, meaning that their average share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -561.48% -11.41% -7.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 2 0 3 0 2.20 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 177 672 519 3 2.25

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $12.45, suggesting a potential upside of 89.21%. As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential downside of 7.66%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -36.56 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $1.47 billion -$2.71 million -11.33

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

