Hillenbrand Inc $HI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,389,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $226,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 622.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HI opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.40. Hillenbrand Inc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.66). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 149.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, is a global industrial company specializing in engineered equipment and process solutions. Through its Coperion division, Hillenbrand designs and manufactures compounding and extrusion systems, polymer and food processing equipment, bulk material handling technologies and associated automation. These offerings support a variety of end markets, including plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical and minerals, helping customers optimize production efficiency and product quality.

Tracing its roots to the Batesville Casket Company founded in 1906, the organization evolved through strategic acquisitions and expanded its focus on process technologies.

