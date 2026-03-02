SLR Investment Corp. $SLRC Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. SLR Investment accounts for 2.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLRC. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 30.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 76,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 351,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 42.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) is a closed?end, externally managed business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to middle?market companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co?investments. Its flexible capital approach allows it to structure financing across the capital structure to address a range of sponsor?backed transactions.

SLR Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.