Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LCI Industries (LCII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

2/20/2026 – LCI Industries was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/19/2026 – LCI Industries was given a new $150.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/19/2026 – LCI Industries had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – LCI Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – LCI Industries had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2026 – LCI Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/31/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/23/2026 – LCI Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/22/2026 – LCI Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Loop Capital. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – LCI Industries was given a new $147.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/2/2026 – LCI Industries was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $1,427,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,820,745.48. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.