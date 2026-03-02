Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
