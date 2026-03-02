Channel Infrastructure NZ Ltd (ASX:CHI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Channel Infrastructure NZ Ltd (ASX:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
Channel Infrastructure NZ Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Channel Infrastructure NZ
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Receive News & Ratings for Channel Infrastructure NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Channel Infrastructure NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.