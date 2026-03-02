Brisbane Broncos Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BBL)

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 180.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.13.
