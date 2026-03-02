Brisbane Broncos Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BBL)

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 180.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Brisbane Broncos Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.13.

About Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos Limited manages and operates the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) operates as a subsidiary of News Corporation

