APA Corporation $APA Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 7,627.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 892,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 573,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: APA beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.62); management cited stronger output and lower costs that offset weak oil & gas prices — this earnings surprise is the primary bullish catalyst. Article Title

APA beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.62); management cited stronger output and lower costs that offset weak oil & gas prices — this earnings surprise is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $37 (from $32) and maintained a positive rating — a materially higher target that supports upside expectations. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target to $37 (from $32) and maintained a positive rating — a materially higher target that supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $35 (from $30) while keeping a market-perform rating, which still signals modest upside from current levels. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $35 (from $30) while keeping a market-perform rating, which still signals modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $34 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating — another upward revision that adds analyst support for the name. Article Title

UBS raised its price target to $34 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating — another upward revision that adds analyst support for the name. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes); this looks like a reporting glitch and is unlikely to explain the stock move. Investors should treat these short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified.

Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes); this looks like a reporting glitch and is unlikely to explain the stock move. Investors should treat these short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: A separate analyst note listed a $29 price target (raised in that report) which is below current trading levels and would be a less bullish signal if adopted more widely. Article Title

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

