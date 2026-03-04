Head to Head Contrast: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bank has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Meridian Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 15.29% 11.83% 1.10% Meridian Bank 10.63% 12.14% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 2 1 1 2.75 Meridian Bank 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Meridian Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CNB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Meridian Bank has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given CNB Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Meridian Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Meridian Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Meridian Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Meridian Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bank pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Meridian Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $432.51 million 1.93 $66.13 million $2.43 11.63 Meridian Bank $205.49 million 1.09 $21.84 million $1.89 10.29

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bank. Meridian Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Meridian Bank on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

