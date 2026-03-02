Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 47.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st.
Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) is an exchange-traded fund listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and managed by VanEck. The fund provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of fixed-rate subordinated debt securities, targeting instruments issued in the Australian market and denominated in Australian dollars. As an ETF, FSUB offers intra-day tradability and portfolio diversification through a single listed vehicle managed by a global asset manager with an Australian presence.
