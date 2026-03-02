WAM Research Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.
WAM Research Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.
WAM Research Company Profile
