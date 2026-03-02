WAM Research Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:WAX)

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 427.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

WAM Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Get WAM Research alerts:

WAM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The fund conducts in-house research to make its investments. It was formerly known as Wilson Investment Fund Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.