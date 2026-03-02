Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.
Shine Justice Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.
Shine Justice Company Profile
