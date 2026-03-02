Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 208.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

Shine Justice Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Shine Justice Company Profile

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, abuse law, and motor vehicle accidents. The New Practice Areas segment offers disability insurance and superannuation claims, asbestos and dust disease, medical law, head trauma, class actions, commercial disputes, employment, private client services, family law, and catastrophic injuries.

