Royce & Associates LP Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,470 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Construction Partners worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $809.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.Construction Partners’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Construction Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

