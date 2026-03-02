Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $104.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.