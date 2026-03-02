Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 26,156 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $946,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,877,000 after purchasing an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $527,243,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,985,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

NYSE BABA opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside.

Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix.

Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one?month slide and attractive longer?term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near?term execution.

Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one?month slide and attractive longer?term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near?term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/legal uncertainty is still driving volatility: the Supreme Court ruling removed the worst?case IEEPA tariff risk but headlines about a possible “Plan B” (e.g., a 15% global tariff) have triggered a whipsaw — investors appear to be trimming positions into earnings, driving today’s weakness.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

