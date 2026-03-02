Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after buying an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 241.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,801,000 after buying an additional 877,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,303,484,000 after buying an additional 723,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $207.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and a 200-day moving average of $184.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

