Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock $BLK

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,217,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,062.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,094.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,102.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total transaction of $240,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

