Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 40,005 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.