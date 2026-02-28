Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.3810. 299,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,123,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,177.28. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $513,343.43. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,825,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,360,000 after acquiring an additional 934,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amplitude by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,025,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,909 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,741,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,645,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 418,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 468,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

