Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Decreases By 43.3%

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 675,430 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 29th total of 1,191,693 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of BW LPG by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BWLP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 178,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,354. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $279.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.92 million. BW LPG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 141.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clarkson Capital upgraded BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure?play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time? and voyage?charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi?refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end?users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

