Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cigna Group worth $69,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $267.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.82.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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