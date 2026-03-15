Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cigna Group worth $69,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Group Stock Performance
NYSE CI opened at $267.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.82.
Cigna Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna to “outperform” and raised its price target to $358, citing PBM reform as a clearing event and improved outlook for Evernorth — a catalyst for multiple analysts to raise estimates. Bernstein upgrades CVS and Cigna, citing PBM reform as key clearing event
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks notes CI trades below the industry P/E and highlights Evernorth growth, steady earnings beats and buybacks as supports for the investment case — a valuation/earnings combo that helps explain buying interest. Cigna Stock Trades Below Industry P/E: Is It Worth Holding Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: A valuation review highlights recent share-price weakness versus the specialty-pharmacy growth narrative — useful context for investors weighing whether current discounts already reflect execution risks. Evaluating Cigna Group (CI) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness And Specialty Pharmacy Growth Narrative
- Neutral Sentiment: A head-to-head comparison with CVS frames Cigna as the play for stronger earnings quality and capital discipline, while reminding long-term investors to consider income, stability and valuation differences when choosing exposure. CVS vs Cigna: Which Healthcare Giant Belongs in Your Retirement Portfolio?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ broader industry outlook continues to single out major HMOs (including Cigna) as key players in a sector balancing tech-enabled growth and policy/operational headwinds. Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights UnitedHealth, The Cigna, Humana and Centene
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays and commentators warn that the timing of a CEO change could surprise investors and introduce strategic/operational uncertainty during a critical execution window. Management transition risk may weigh on sentiment until plans are clearer. The Cigna Group (CI) CEO Change Timing May Come As Surprise to Some Investors, According to Barclays
- Negative Sentiment: Industry pieces flag escalating medical costs, nursing shortages and margin pressure as sector-wide risks that could blunt near-term earnings leverage for HMOs, including Cigna. 4 HMO Stocks to Watch Despite Escalating Costs, Nursing Shortage
Analyst Ratings Changes
CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $372.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.11.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI
Cigna Group Company Profile
Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.
In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.
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