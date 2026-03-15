Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 106,022 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,022 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $111,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRL. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6%

STRL stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $477.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $413.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.33.

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Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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