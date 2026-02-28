Generation Development Group (ASX:GDG) Insider Robert Coombe Buys 21,000 Shares

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Free Report) insider Robert Coombe acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.67 per share, for a total transaction of A$98,007.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. Generation Development Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Generation Development Group Limited engages in the marketing and management of life insurance and life investment products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management and Funds Administration, and Other Business. It also provides administration and management services to the Benefit Funds of Generation Life Limited, as well as administration services to institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Austock Group Limited and changed its name to Generation Development Group Limited in March 2018.

