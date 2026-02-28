Insider Buying: L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX:GLS) Insider Purchases 24,576 Shares of Stock

L1 Global Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:GLS – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Grimes (AM) acquired 24,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$46,694.40.
L1 Global Long Short Fund Price Performance
L1 Global Long Short Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental equity selection with portfolio-level risk management.
