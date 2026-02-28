Insider Buying: L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX:GLS) Insider Purchases 24,576 Shares of Stock

L1 Global Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:GLS – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Grimes (AM) acquired 24,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$46,694.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

L1 Global Long Short Fund (ASX: GLS) is an Australian-listed investment company that offers investors exposure to a global long/short equity strategy. The fund is structured to provide diversified access to international equity markets by taking both long and short positions in listed securities, with the objective of generating returns uncorrelated to traditional long-only equity benchmarks.

The fund’s investment approach combines fundamental equity selection with portfolio-level risk management.

